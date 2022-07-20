Mo. Judge Rejects Bid To Arbitrate Realtors' Antitrust Suit

By Charlie Innis (July 20, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has denied a group of realtors' request to ship some unnamed class members in an ongoing antitrust suit to arbitration, saying in an order the realtors waived their right to do so years ago by aggressively litigating the case. In the order filed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough denied HomeServices of America Inc. and other defendants' bid to push certain unnamed class members into arbitration and exclude those individuals from the proceedings. The unnamed individuals at issue had previously signed arbitration agreements with brokerage companies owned by HomeServices' subsidiaries, according to the order. The classes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS