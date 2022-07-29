Privacy Policy To Watch For The Rest Of 2022

By Allison Grande (July 29, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Privacy legislation is set to be the focal point for both businesses and consumer advocates for the remainder of 2022, with Congress mounting its strongest push yet to enact a nationwide standard and five state laws ready to go live next year if those efforts fall short. U.S. and European Union officials are also expected to soon finalize another replacement for a vital trans-Atlantic data transfer mechanism, and a fully staffed Federal Trade Commission is poised to step up pressure on companies to safeguard children's, health and other sensitive data. "It's been a profoundly unsettled time" for those that have had...

