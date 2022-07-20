Eversheds Sutherland Adds Ex-Mohawk Industries Attorney

By Emily Sides (July 20, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has added the former deputy general counsel at global flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries Inc., bolstering its corporate practice in Atlanta with an attorney who also spent considerable time with Alston & Bird LLP. Christopher M. Rosselli has joined the firm from the Fortune 500 company, bringing more than two decades of in-house and private practice experience, including serving as an in-house attorney at Delta Air Lines, the firm announced on July 12. The firm said Rosselli offers clients insightful advice as he draws on his in-house experience. Based in Atlanta, Robert J. Pile, the global co-leader of the firm's...

