Flint Water Contractors Want 'A Pass,' Jury Hears In Closings

By Cara Salvatore (July 20, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Closing arguments began Wednesday in a landmark Flint, Michigan, water crisis bellwether trial, where lawyers for four children ripped into two contractors that blame a slew of public officials for corrosive city water while allegedly asking jurors to "give them a pass." The four children are Flint residents who drank its water during the 2014-2015 water crisis and say they were poisoned by lead. Two of the entities responsible for allowing such corrosive water to course through lead pipes are Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam, contractors who worked on the water system during that period, the children say....

