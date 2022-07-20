Judge Restarts Construction Near Historic Brooklyn Church

By Grace Dixon (July 20, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge rebuffed neighbors' request to pause construction of an apartment building they say skirted necessary public input, deferring to a review board's decision and allowing the work abutting a historic Brooklyn church to continue for now. Construction work is underway on a residential development near the historic Hebron Seventh-day Adventist Church and school in Brooklyn. (Grace Dixon | Law360) Justice Ingrid Joseph of the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn denied the preliminary injunction sought by Sterling Place BK-NY Block Association Inc. and two neighbors seeking to halt developers Hope Street Capital LLC and 959 Sterling Place Ground...

