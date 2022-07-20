Bannon Judge To Attys: Trial Won't Become 'Political Circus'

By Khorri Atkinson (July 20, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge overseeing Steve Bannon's criminal contempt of Congress trial told lawyers for the former top Trump White House aide on Wednesday that he will "police" their cross-examination of a Jan. 6 House select committee staffer to ensure the proceeding does not turn into a "political circus." Outside the presence of the jurors who were seated Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols issued his warning after prosecutor Amanda R. Vaughn raised concerns about arguments Tuesday by defense attorney Evan Corcoran of Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White LLC, who claimed that his client's criminal case is politically motivated. Corcoran, who...

