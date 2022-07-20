Bannon Judge Warns Of 'Political Circus,' Feds Rest Case

By Khorri Atkinson (July 20, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney for ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon doubled down Wednesday in implying that his client's contempt of Congress trial, which prosecutors rested Wednesday afternoon, is corrupted by partisan politics after a D.C. federal judge warned earlier he won't allow the defense to turn the case into a "political circus." Defense attorney Evan Corcoran of Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White LLC used his cross-examination of the Jan. 6 House select committee's chief counsel Kristin Amerling to suggest the case has personal bias and political underpinnings. The defense at one point led Amerling to confirm her decades of experience working for...

