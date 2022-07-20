3rd Circ. Urged To Revive L3Harris Contract Billing Suit

By Eric Heisig (July 20, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A former L3Harris Technologies Inc. software developer has asked the Third Circuit to resurrect his False Claims Act lawsuit, arguing he sufficiently alleged the defense contractor illegally billed the U.S. government instead of the Australian Navy for work under an existing contract. James Steurt argued in a brief filed Tuesday that a New Jersey federal judge applied too strict an analysis when dismissing his lawsuit against the Florida-based company. The information Steurt provided, and his claims that L3Harris knew or should have known about wrongfully billing the U.S. for research and development costs under its existing contract with the Australian Navy, are more than enough to...

