Ill. Judge OKs Gift Retailer's $4.5M Deal In Biometrics Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday gave a final signoff to a $4.5 million deal resolving a lawsuit brought by workers for an online gift platform owned by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. who claimed their employer's fingerprint timekeeping practices violated the state's landmark biometric privacy law. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a remote hearing Wednesday afternoon that the settlement was the best result for nearly 4,000 class members given the risks of continued litigation against Personalizationmall.com LLC, including the defense questioning whether the timekeeping system was covered by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act and whether employees consented...

