2nd Circ. Won't Revive BofA, Morgan Stanley Spoofing Case

By Jessica Corso (July 20, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC harmed other market participants when their employees spoofed trades for certain precious metals, ruling that the plaintiffs couldn't prove that any of the trades they made were affected by the banks' practices. The three-judge appellate panel, in an opinion penned by Judge Richard Sullivan, agreed with a lower court that a proposed class of market participants couldn't show exactly how they were harmed by spoofed trades placed on futures and options markets for four different precious metals between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS