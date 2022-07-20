Biden Admin. Floats Texas, La. Coasts For Wind Development

By Keith Goldberg (July 20, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday advanced plans to open up the Gulf of Mexico to offshore wind development, identifying federal waters off the Texas and Louisiana coasts as potential leasing areas. The U.S. Department of Interior said it's tabbed two areas for potential offshore wind leasing, covering more than 730,000 acres of federal waters. The agency also issued a draft environmental assessment of potential wind development in the region, which is already home to extensive offshore oil and gas drilling. The move comes a little over a year after the Biden administration put out a call gauging industry interest in potential...

