DOJ Avoids Compressed EverWatch Merger Trial For Now

By Bryan Koenig (July 20, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday sided with a U.S. Department of Justice bid to space out the agency's challenge to Booz Allen Hamilton's $440 million acquisition of EverWatch by first holding a two-day initial September hearing and then scheduling a full merits trial later, but left it possible that no trial will be needed. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake's ruling ends, for now, a fight over the DOJ's preference to first address only the agency's bid for a preliminary injunction to temporarily unwind the companies' merger agreement. Only after that hearing wraps would the parties begin preparing for a...

