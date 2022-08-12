Hospitality Cases To Watch For The Rest Of 2022

By Joyce Hanson (August 12, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- With lawsuits ranging from Marriott's data-breach multidistrict litigation and a Virgin Hotels owner-manager dispute to cases contesting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' mandate that all EB-5 regional centers must be reauthorized, hospitality litigation underway at midyear 2022 shows just how varied and complex the sector's legal issues can be. Here are cases hospitality lawyers are watching right now. Marriott Fights Data-Breach Class Definitions In 4th Circ. When Marriott International Inc. announced in 2018 that hackers had stolen the personal information of hundreds of millions of Starwood hotel guests, the data breach disclosure led to a string of suits that were consolidated...

