Class Claimant Says Imerys Ch. 11 Stay Can't Pause J&J Suit

By Vince Sullivan (July 20, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A claimant in a putative class action against Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday the Chapter 11 stay in the bankruptcy case of Imerys Talc America can't pause the action alleging fraud against J&J because it doesn't implicate Imerys or its assets. During a virtual hearing before the Delaware bankruptcy court, attorneys for the family of the late Louis Edley said their action against J&J in New Jersey federal court alleging the company committed fraud when it successfully dismissed Edley's talc personal injury suit in the 1990s should be allowed to move forward, and that it would not impact Imerys in any...

