Biogen To Pay $900M To Settle Kickback Claims On Trial's Eve

By Chris Villani (July 20, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Biogen Inc. has agreed to pay $900 million to settle claims that the company paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and other health care professionals just days before the decade-old case was about to go to trial. Michael Bawduniak told the government in 2012 that he thought Biogen, his employer at the time, was greasing the pockets of its largest prescribers in an effort to discourage them from prescribing Biogen's competitors' products, Bawduniak's attorney from Greene LLP said in a statement Wednesday announcing the deal An attorney for the whistleblower in the case said he thinks the deal "represents the largest recovery...

