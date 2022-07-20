Credit Suisse, Feds Eye $23M Restitution In Mozambique Case

By Jon Hill (July 20, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Credit Suisse subsidiary in the U.K. has agreed with New York federal prosecutors that it should have to pay more than $22.6 million in restitution to investors caught up in a Mozambican loan fraud scheme that led to millions of dollars in fines for the Swiss bank last year. In filings entered Wednesday in New York federal court, prosecutors asked for a restitution order that would put Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd. on the hook for paying 18 institutional investors, including Alliance Bernstein and the Los Angeles City Employees' Retirement System, in amounts ranging from around $26,000 to nearly $5...

