Calif. Man Cops To $20M Tax Refund Fraud For Pro Athletes

By Gina Kim (July 20, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California man on Wednesday admitted in Virginia federal court to fraudulently obtaining more than $20 million in tax refunds for at least nine professional athletes and more than $24 million in COVID-19 disaster loans stemming from a yearslong conspiracy executed with a convicted felon and his tax preparation business. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Seir Robinson Havana, 46, of California pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga on Wednesday to a two-count indictment alleging conspiracy and money laundering relating to a scheme he purportedly ran with Quin Ngoc Rudin and Rudin's business,...

