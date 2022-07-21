Settlement Bars Lightning-Struck Worker's Suit, 9th Circ. Says

By Josh Liberatore (July 21, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii man who was struck by lightning while on the job can't sue a Liberty Mutual unit over the insurer's alleged bad faith handling of his bid for workers' compensation, the Ninth Circuit ruled, agreeing with a lower court that a settlement clearly released such claims. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a three-judge appellate panel said a 2015 settlement agreement between Lonnie E. Larson and Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. contained a "broad release" that unambiguously precludes Larson from bringing bad faith and other tort claims against the insurer. In 2019, Larson filed the latest of many suits against the...

