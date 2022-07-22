What Mass. Harbor Development Ruling Means For Projects

By Vic Baltera and Leigh Gilligan (July 22, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- In a recent decision in Armstrong v. Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs,[1] the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court struck down a key part of the state's Chapter 91 waterways regulations relating to municipal harbor plans. Municipal harbor plans, or MHPs, have been a part of the waterways program for more than 30 years and have been used to substitute for and amplify strict regulatory standards that would otherwise apply to projects in waterways and tidelands. Absent a regulatory or legislative fix, MHPs can no longer be used to override regulatory standards. The waterways program established under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 91...

