Uniti Investors Reach $39M Deal In Securities Fraud Suit

By Gina Kim (July 21, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge gave a preliminary signoff to a nearly $39 million securities class action settlement resolving Uniti Group Inc. investors' claims that the real estate investment trust and wireless solutions provider hid a prohibited sale-leaseback transaction with its parent company relating to a 2015 spinoff. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller granted preliminary approval of a class action settlement the company reached with investors who bought or acquired Uniti common stock between April 24, 2015, and June 24, 2019. "The court has reviewed the stipulation and preliminary findings, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(e)(1), that...

