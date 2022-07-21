Ford Mach-E Mustang Owners Allege Battery Shutdown Defect

By Dave Simpson (July 21, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Mustang Mach-E driver has hit Ford Motor Co. with a putative class action in Michigan federal court, alleging that nearly 50,000 of the electric vehicles have a dangerous battery defect that causes them to spontaneously shut down while driving. Amber Sulligan claims that Ford knew, or should have known, that it was selling vehicles prone to full or partial shutdowns but that it failed to warn the drivers. Instead, she said in her complaint filed on Wednesday that the automaker waited more than a year after receiving numerous warranty claims exposing the issue before announcing a safety recall. "And while...

