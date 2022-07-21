7th Circ. Rulings Doom Hotelier's Virus Claims, Insurers Say

By Riley Murdock (July 21, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and a Lloyd's syndicate urged an Illinois federal court to toss COVID-19 pandemic-related insurance claims from the operator of a Beaumont, Texas, Holiday Inn, arguing in a Wednesday filing that the case falls directly in line with many others rejected for lacking a physical loss or damage. Beaumont Medical Center Hotel LLC did not show any direct physical alteration of its property required to trigger its "all-risk" insurance coverage, instead making "generalized assertions" about the virus' possible presence at its property, the RLI Corp. unit argued in a Wednesday memo in support of its motion to dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS