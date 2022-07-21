Fired Ryder Worker Sues Over Disability Bias

By Kelcey Caulder (July 21, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former longtime Ryder Truck Rental employee hit the company with a disability bias suit in Georgia federal court Wednesday, claiming his supervisor discriminated against him due to his partial blindness and then fired him after the worker filed and eventually dismissed a discrimination charge. In his complaint, Johnny Jacobs, who is permanently blind in his right eye and has limited vision in his left, said his supervisor Jesse Apodaca wrongfully took away his driving privileges in September 2020, refusing to allow him to drive any vehicle in any capacity despite the fact that he had been cleared by his doctors...

