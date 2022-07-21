Zuckerberg, Sandberg Face Depos In Data Harvesting MDL

By Lauren Berg (July 20, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Facebook leaders Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have agreed to sit for depositions in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, according to a joint case management statement filed on Tuesday in a suit that has been mired down by a tense discovery phase. The plaintiffs — social media users who accuse Meta Platforms Inc. of failing to prevent third parties from misusing their private data — tell U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that despite continued spats with the social media company, discovery progress is being made, including an agreement for Zuckerberg to sit for a six-hour deposition and...

