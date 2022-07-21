Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zuckerberg, Sandberg Face Depos In Data Harvesting MDL

By Lauren Berg (July 20, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Facebook leaders Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have agreed to sit for depositions in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, according to a joint case management statement filed on Tuesday in a suit that has been mired down by a tense discovery phase.

The plaintiffs — social media users who accuse Meta Platforms Inc. of failing to prevent third parties from misusing their private data — tell U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that despite continued spats with the social media company, discovery progress is being made, including an agreement for Zuckerberg to sit for a six-hour deposition and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!