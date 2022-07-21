New York's AG Inks Deal For $13M Whistleblower Suit

By David Hansen (July 21, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general settled a whistleblower case alleging that a headhunting firm cheated the state out of $13.3 million in taxes, a federal judge announced, one week after the state overcame the whistleblower's objections to intervene in the suit. Details of the settlement were not released as part of the order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman directing New York to file for settlement approval by Aug. 3. Objections to the agreement must be filed by Aug. 17, Judge Liman ruled, and any responses by Aug. 24. The whistleblower, American Advisory Services LLC, lodged the case against Egon...

