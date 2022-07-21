Bannon Rests Case, Knocks Trial Rulings Barring 'True Facts'

By Khorri Atkinson (July 21, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon on Thursday declined to testify and call any witnesses in his contempt of Congress criminal jury trial, saying the D.C. federal judge he is urging to acquit him of a two-count indictment for defying the Jan. 6 House select committee's subpoena would bar him "from telling the true facts." Bannon's move to rest the case and waive his right to testify cleared the way for U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols — a 2019 Trump appointee who is overseeing the trial — to set closing arguments for Friday morning, followed by jury deliberation. The government rested its...

