Bannon Won't Put On Defense At Trial, Asks For Acquittal

By Khorri Atkinson (July 21, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Defense lawyers for onetime Trump White House aide Steve Bannon told a D.C. federal judge Thursday morning they will not call any witness or present evidence to jurors who will soon decide his client's contempt of Congress charges, and asked for the two-count indictment to be dismissed. Bannon's attorney David Schoen made the announcement when U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a 2019 Donald Trump appointee, asked what the defense would do now that the government had rested its case Wednesday afternoon. The government had called two witnesses to appear before the 12 jurors and two alternates who were seated Tuesday....

