NJ Firm Trenk Isabel Adds Bankruptcy Atty, Associate

By Nick Muscavage (July 22, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian PC is continuing to grow its ranks and recently added a partner and an associate who are each coming to the firm with previous experience from careers outside the legal profession. The Livingston, New Jersey-based firm, which was founded in 2021, announced the hiring of Sydney J. Darling and Philp J. Cranwell on Thursday. Darling, who was previously with Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC, joined Trenk Isabel's restructuring and bankruptcy group and commercial litigation practice while Cranwell also joined the commercial litigation practice as well as the firm's employment and labor law and government representation groups....

