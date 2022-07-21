Flint Jury Hears Atty Criticisms In Final Argument

By Cara Salvatore (July 21, 2022, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury heard final words Thursday in a bellwether trial over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, with one defense lawyer saying his client was left in the dark and offering harsh criticism of opposing counsel that the judge addressed with curative instruction. Closing arguments continued for a second day in the trial over claims that engineering contractors Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. share blame for Flint's water crisis after failing in their professional duty to urgently warn of the lead-leaching danger posed by corrosive water after the city switched its water source from Lake...

