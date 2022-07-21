US Takes An Interest In Iraq-Turkey Oil Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (July 21, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department has requested a meeting with the head of Houston-based Vinson & Elkins LLP's international dispute resolution practice to discuss the legal issues in an ongoing energy arbitration between Iraq and Turkey, according to documents filed on Tuesday with the Biden administration. The firm identified itself as an agent of Iraq's Ministry of Oil under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, saying that Houston- and Dubai-based partner James Lloyd Loftis was scheduled to meet with State Department officials to discuss the case lodged before the International Chamber of Commerce. Loftis said in the documents that he would bill at...

