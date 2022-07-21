DC Circ. Urged To Dump License For Texas Nuke Waste Site

By Morgan Conley (July 21, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Opponents of a plan to construct a temporary nuclear waste storage facility in the Permian Basin have urged the D.C. Circuit in a trio of briefs to find the Nuclear Regulatory Commission acted unlawfully when it licensed the project. The D.C. Circuit heard from environmental and anti-nuclear groups as well as local landowners and mineral royalty owners in three separate reply briefs Wednesday. The opponents attacked the NRC's decision to grant a construction and operating license for the interim nuclear waste storage site proposed by Interim Storage Partners LLC in West Texas on the New Mexico border on various fronts, including...

