Razing Of NY Mansion Starts Before Landmark Status Decided

By Andrew McIntyre (July 21, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Demolition has started on a turn-of-the-century French Gothic-style mansion in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood despite a pending status decision from the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, according to tweets Thursday morning from multiple people at the site, including Brooklyn City Councilmember Chi Osse. 441 Willoughby Ave., which was built in the final decade of the 19th century for merchant Jacob Dangler, was enveloped by ground-floor scaffolding and a crane was onsite Thursday morning, according to various images, videos and messages posted on Twitter. They're actively demolishing the building in front of us: pic.twitter.com/eXt4tgcspW — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) July 21, 2022 A...

