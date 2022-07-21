BofA Loans $77M For 5 New York Properties

By Faith Williams (July 21, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Bank of America signed a consolidated $77 million mortgage with New York real estate developer PI Capital Partners for existing debt on five of its properties, according to records made public Thursday. Of the five properties involved in the mortgage, two are in Queens, and three are in Manhattan. The properties all have various retail and restaurant businesses, and some include apartments or condos. One of the properties, at 130 Water St., includes retail businesses and Seaport South Condominiums in the Financial District in Manhattan. The condo building is 12 stories with about 120 units, and the property is managed by...

