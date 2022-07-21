Ex-RBS Unit Worker Loses SEC Whistleblower Bid At 2nd Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (July 21, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held Thursday that a former manager who reported the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC's alleged mortgage-backed securities misconduct to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is not entitled to a whistleblower award for settlements totaling $10 billion that the bank later cut with other federal agencies. In a 30-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Susan L. Carney, a unanimous three-judge panel denied a petition by Victor Hong for a whistleblower award under Section 21F of the Securities Exchange Act. "We reject Hong's arguments that he was entitled to an award and that the SEC was...

