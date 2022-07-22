$2M Fee Sought In Chancery For Steel Connect Derivative Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (July 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Steel Connect Inc. minority stockholder asked Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday to approve a settlement valued at up to $12 million for a derivative suit that challenged the company's insider-tilted, $476 million acquisition of IWCO Direct in late 2017, with a $2 million attorney fee proposed. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected dismissal for most of the six-count suit in June 2019, concluding that stockholder Donald Reith made reasonably conceivable claims that the deal terms unfairly benefited Steel Partners Holdings LP Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein and others and unfairly gave them majority control of Steel Connect. The complaint alleges breach...

