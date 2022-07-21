Ex-Palantir Adviser Must Face IP Theft Claims At Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (July 21, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she plans to deny a bid by a former Palantir Technologies Inc. adviser for an early win in his trade secret fight with the analytics firm, saying a jury should decide whether he filed three patent applications with Palantir's stolen intellectual property. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman indicated that she plans to deny defendant Marc L. Abramowitz's summary judgment motion in Palantir's case accusing Abramowitz, who was an early Palantir investor, of filing three patent applications that used the company's proprietary information in late 2014, including one involving clinical...

