Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Apparel Co. To Pay $7.6M To Settle FCA Claims

By Hayley Fowler (July 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey apparel business has agreed to pay $7.6 million to settle a False Claims Act suit alleging it duped the government out of more than $16 million in federal contracts for aprons and coveralls by misrepresenting its status as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, according to a motion filed Thursday.

VE Source LLC and the federal government submitted a joint motion in New Jersey federal court on Thursday permanently dismissing claims against the company in exchange for the $7.6 million payout. The agreement has "no bearing" on the other defendants, which include co-owners Sherman Barton and Christopher Neary as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!