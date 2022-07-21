NJ Apparel Co. To Pay $7.6M To Settle FCA Claims

By Hayley Fowler (July 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey apparel business has agreed to pay $7.6 million to settle a False Claims Act suit alleging it duped the government out of more than $16 million in federal contracts for aprons and coveralls by misrepresenting its status as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, according to a motion filed Thursday. VE Source LLC and the federal government submitted a joint motion in New Jersey federal court on Thursday permanently dismissing claims against the company in exchange for the $7.6 million payout. The agreement has "no bearing" on the other defendants, which include co-owners Sherman Barton and Christopher Neary as...

