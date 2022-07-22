NY Hospital Must Face Trial Over Patient's Foot Amputation

By Jonathan Capriel (July 22, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn hospital can't escape a lawsuit accusing it of causing a patient's gangrene leading to a leg amputation, a New York appeals court has ruled, saying there are still triable issues of fact that preclude it from leaving. The Wyckoff Heights Medical Center told the four-justice panel it was Jose Vargas' disobedience that forced surgeons to amputate his left leg from the knee down May 22, 2012. Doctors and nurses repeatedly told him to elevate his left foot after an earlier operation but he didn't listen, the hospital said, pointing to a medical expert report submitted to the court....

