9th Circ. Says Vietnamese Streamer Must Face IP Case In US

By Andrew Karpan (July 21, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday for the second time in a decade that a lower court made the wrong call in deciding that a copyright case against a major Vietnamese music streamer does not belong in California federal court. The reversal by the appeals court brought new life to a copyright lawsuit filed in 2014 by Vietnamese-American production company Lang Van against Ho Chi Minh City-based VNG Corp. Lang Van's lawyers say that VNG's streaming service, Zing MP3, lets users download Lang Van-owned music "almost exclusively free of charge." The case has yet to make it to the merits of the allegations....

