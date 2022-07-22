Swire Seeks Approvals For Revised Miami Office Tower Plans

By Nathan Hale (July 22, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Swire Properties Inc. is seeking to modify a development agreement with the city of Miami to build larger, more flexible office space sought by technology and finance companies flocking to South Florida at its planned One Brickell City Centre tower. At about 1,000 feet tall, the Class A office building set to rise at 700 Brickell Ave. would be the tallest commercial skyscraper in Florida. A new design recently unveiled by Swire and development partner Related Companies would feature floorplates of up to 60,000 square feet on lower floors and 40,000 square feet in the tower as part of a shift...

