Trade Orgs Sue SEC Over Pared-Back Proxy Oversight Rules

By Tom Zanki (July 21, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Two business groups are alleging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rollback of rules governing proxy advisory firms amounted to arbitrary and capricious violations of federal law and should be nullified, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court on Thursday. The National Association of Manufacturers and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. claim the SEC's July 13 repeal of certain rules applicable to proxy firms — which erased prior rules enacted in 2020 that never took effect — failed to follow the Administrative Procedure Act, a law that governs how agencies develop and issue regulations. The business groups accused...

