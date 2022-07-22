Class Wants Initial OK For $5M TCPA Deal With Snap Finance

By Sarah Jarvis (July 22, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A class of people who allegedly received unwanted robocalls from Snap Finance has urged a Utah federal court to give its initial approval to a $5 million settlement with the online microlender, arguing the deal is in the best interest of settlement class members. Plaintiff Brandi Wesley and the class said in an unopposed motion for preliminary approval of settlement, filed Thursday, that the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, noting among other things that each settlement class member who submits a valid, approved claim would be entitled to a pro rata share of the $5 million settlement fund, after deducting...

