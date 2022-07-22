Newseum Operator, Ex-Worker Agree To End Sex Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 22, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The now-shuttered Newseum and an ex-employee told a Washington, D.C., federal court that they are close to a deal to end her claim that the museum factored her sex into its decision to lay her off. Freedom Forum Inc., the nonprofit that operated the Newseum, and Donna Baker-Notter submitted a joint status report to the court Thursday letting it know that they mediated Baker-Notter's discrimination claim and are in negotiations for a settlement agreement. The parties said the settlement will be finalized the week of July 25 with a dismissal motion to follow. In March, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras had trimmed...

