Ill. Judge Says No Need For DOJ Doc Turnover In Lion Air Suit

By Lauraann Wood (July 21, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A protective order for documents Boeing will produce for two remaining Lion Air Flight 610 crash cases doesn't need to include language allowing the plaintiffs to give prosecutors documents containing evidence of potentially criminal conduct, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday. Siding with Boeing on the issue, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said he was "puzzled" by the desire from Laura Smith's counsel to add the language allowing such a turnover to the U.S. Department of Justice without first coming to the court, particularly since the attorneys aren't allowed to threaten criminal action to gain an advantage in civil litigation. Even...

