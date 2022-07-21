Calif. Justices OK Treble Damages In Biz Fund Thefts

By Dave Simpson (July 21, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Golden State's civil theft statute applies to any form of theft, including the theft of business funds, and thus allows a victim to pursue treble damages, as allotted in the penal code. In a unanimous decision, penned by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the justices reversed the part of an appellate court's decision that found that the key portion of Section 496, Subdivision (c) of the California Penal Code was intended by the state Legislature to focus primarily on the theft of cargo. The justices found that words of the section "present no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS