Holland & Knight Adds Ex-Mintz Sports, Entertainment Partner

By Jack Rodgers (July 22, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a more-than 17-year employment and sports law veteran from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC to join its executive compensation and sports practice, the firm said Thursday. Tyrone Thomas joins the firm as a partner, after working in the employment and sports law practice groups at Mintz for 17 and a half years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was co-chair of the firm's sports and entertainment practice, a member of its governing policy committee and also led Mintz's diversity committee, Holland & Knight said in a Thursday release. Thomas will continue his...

