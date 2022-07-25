Walmart Hit With False Ad Suit Over Honey Granola Bars

By Greg Lamm (July 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has been hit with a proposed consumer class action in New York federal court accusing the retailer of using labeling and images of dripping honeycombs that wildly exaggerate how much honey is in the Walmart-brand honey and oat granola bars that are actually sweetened mostly with sugar. Bronx County, New York, resident Charlene Vazquez said the labeling on the front of Walmart's Great Value brand granola bars' packaging depicts "freshly harvested oats next to a dripping block of a honeycomb on what appears to be a wooden picnic table," according to a complaint filed Thursday on behalf of Vazquez...

