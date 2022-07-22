FirstEnergy Directors Fight Atty Fees In $180M Settlement

By Jessica Corso (July 22, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A group of independent directors appointed to the board of FirstEnergy Corp. in the wake of a $1 billion bribery scandal have told an Ohio federal court that attorneys representing company shareholders shouldn't get to claim a full 27% of a $180 million settlement because they weren't alone in working to improve the company. A special litigation committee composed of four independent directors said in a filing Thursday that they helped institute some of the corporate reforms that shareholders' attorneys were trying to take credit for as part of the settlement. The attorneys told the court earlier this month that the settlement...

