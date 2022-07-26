Nord Stream 2's EU Arbitration Kept On Hold Until October

By Caleb Symons (July 26, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The future of Russian energy deliveries to Europe was hazy even before the Kremlin announced Monday it would cut natural gas flows to the continent, with the state-owned company Gazprom telling arbitrators last month that it needs more time to handle the fallout of the war in Ukraine before resuming a case involving its Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Permanent Court of Arbitration panel, seated in Canada, agreed on June 30 to stay the proceedings — in which Gazprom subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG is challenging European Union pipeline regulations — until after the subsidiary finalizes a plan to resolve its...

