NY Town Official, Landscaper Charged In Kickback Scheme

By Elliot Weld (July 22, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A former town foreman in Cortlandt, New York, allowed a landscaper from neighboring Peekskill to dump unauthorized materials at a municipal site in exchange for monetary and other benefits, according to a federal indictment. Glenn Griffin, the owner of Griffin's Landscaping, and Robert Dyckman, who worked for the town of Cortlandt for 25 years until late 2019, have been charged with several counts of bribery, illegal dumping and bid-rigging, according to an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday and unsealed Friday. Beginning in or around 2018, Dyckman allowed Griffin and his employees to dump materials such as concrete, cement...

